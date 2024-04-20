Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on April 30th

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 16.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AFT opened at $14.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $14.73.

Insider Activity at Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Institutional Trading of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

In other Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund news, Director Barry J. Cohen purchased 8,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $118,699.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,599.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.