Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $31.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.48. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.91.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

