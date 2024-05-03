Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.29), Zacks reports. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $780.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. Cimpress updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CMPR stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.09. The stock had a trading volume of 206,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,752. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.94. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $42.84 and a 12 month high of $100.01.

In other news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $289,270.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $148,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $289,270.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,292 shares of company stock worth $2,319,309 in the last three months. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMPR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

