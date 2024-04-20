Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Canadian General Investments Price Performance
Canadian General Investments stock opened at C$36.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$768.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.34. Canadian General Investments has a 12-month low of C$32.49 and a 12-month high of C$38.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08.
Canadian General Investments Company Profile
