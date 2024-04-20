Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Canadian General Investments Price Performance

Canadian General Investments stock opened at C$36.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$768.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.34. Canadian General Investments has a 12-month low of C$32.49 and a 12-month high of C$38.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08.

Get Canadian General Investments alerts:

Canadian General Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.