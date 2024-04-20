Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.63.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $163.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.29. The firm has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

