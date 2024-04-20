Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $63.52

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 63.52 ($0.79) and traded as high as GBX 72.52 ($0.90). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 71.15 ($0.89), with a volume of 44 shares traded.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of £351.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63.63.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a €2.10 ($2.23) dividend. This is a positive change from Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s payout ratio is 4,015.30%.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

