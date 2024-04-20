DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Position Increased by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,871,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,606 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.09% of DMC Global worth $35,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DMC Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,726,000 after purchasing an additional 104,082 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DMC Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,355,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,358,000 after purchasing an additional 46,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in DMC Global by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in DMC Global by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,378,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DMC Global Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.02. 121,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,815. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $336.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.62. DMC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $174.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

DMC Global Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

