Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Trading Down 10.2%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 2,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 22,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Fusion Fuel Green Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.