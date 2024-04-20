Sanlam (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.67 and last traded at C$6.67. Approximately 14,455 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 14,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.84.

Sanlam Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.46.

Sanlam Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.3099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Sanlam’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 4.14%. Sanlam’s payout ratio is presently 3.42%.

About Sanlam

Sanlam Limited provides various financial solutions to individual, business, and institutional clients in South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Sanlam Life and Savings, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investment Group, and Santam segments. It offers life, disability, severe illness, income protection, cancer, funeral, credit life, medical aid, gap cover, vehicle, house contents, buildings, all risk, buy and sell, business debt, key person, and group risk benefits insurance, as well as commercial insurance products consisting of office contents, theft, glass, personal accident, goods in transit, machinery breakdown, fire, business interruption, money, deterioration of stock, accidental damage, public liability, and electronic equipment.

