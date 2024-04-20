Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Reduced by Analyst

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.18 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

