Target Global Acquisition I (NASDAQ:TGAA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.23. 102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 23,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Target Global Acquisition I Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06.

Institutional Trading of Target Global Acquisition I

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGAA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at about $992,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target Global Acquisition I

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

