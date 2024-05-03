Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.00% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.40. 529,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,655. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 2.31.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 71,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $2,903,571.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,697 shares in the company, valued at $32,638,960.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 3,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $164,677.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,812.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 71,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $2,903,571.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,638,960.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 474,051 shares of company stock valued at $19,624,211. 16.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KYMR shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

