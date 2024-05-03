Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.00% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KYMR traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.40. 529,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,655. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 2.31.
Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics
In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 71,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $2,903,571.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,697 shares in the company, valued at $32,638,960.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 3,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $164,677.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,812.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 71,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $2,903,571.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,638,960.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 474,051 shares of company stock valued at $19,624,211. 16.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
