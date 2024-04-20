Tate & Lyle (LON:BD15) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $99.00

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:BD15 – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 99 ($1.23) and traded as high as GBX 99 ($1.23). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 99 ($1.23), with a volume of 7,500 shares.

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £455.62 million and a P/E ratio of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 99.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

