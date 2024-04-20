Man Group (LON:EMG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $234.14

Shares of Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 234.14 ($2.91) and traded as high as GBX 269.20 ($3.35). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 268.60 ($3.34), with a volume of 2,411,784 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on EMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Man Group from GBX 323 ($4.02) to GBX 318 ($3.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.73) target price on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 292.67 ($3.64).

Man Group Price Performance

Man Group Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,673.33, a PEG ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.03, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 254.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 234.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. Man Group’s payout ratio is currently 8,666.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Man Group news, insider Antoine Forterre sold 75,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.10), for a total transaction of £187,955.16 ($233,978.79). Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

