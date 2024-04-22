Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.90

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.90 and last traded at $62.90, with a volume of 15 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.90.

Arcadis Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average of $51.63.

About Arcadis

(Get Free Report)

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.