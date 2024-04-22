Prom (PROM) Price Tops $11.55 on Major Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Prom token can now be bought for about $11.55 or 0.00017290 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $210.76 million and $4.40 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prom has traded up 17.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011639 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,791.86 or 0.99997469 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011207 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008943 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.00102506 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 11.32787077 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $2,866,480.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

