iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Position Decreased by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,098 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 2.7% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $29,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,864,000 after purchasing an additional 277,017 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,424,000 after purchasing an additional 317,802 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,584,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,324,000 after purchasing an additional 137,311 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,947,000 after acquiring an additional 96,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,008,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,863,000 after buying an additional 100,774 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MTUM traded up $1.67 on Monday, hitting $175.25. 1,382,637 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.55. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

