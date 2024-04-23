Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 510 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLUE. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 284.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $76,000.

VLUE traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.99. The company had a trading volume of 156,150 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.69.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

