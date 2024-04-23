Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys 3,100 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $233,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,421. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $44.52.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

