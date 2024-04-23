Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 159,379 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cohu by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu stock opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 6.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 1.52. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.94 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.42%. Cohu’s revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COHU. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cohu from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

