Duality Advisers LP Acquires 38,540 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 794.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,540 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.07% of Post worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Post by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Post by 2,472.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Post by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,337,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $104,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,434. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $104.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $78.85 and a one year high of $107.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.87. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.62. Post had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POST. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Post has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

