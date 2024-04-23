Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Kemper by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the third quarter worth about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Kemper in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on KMPR shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kemper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Kemper Trading Up 0.6 %

Kemper stock opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -29.18%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

