Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Global Cord Blood Stock Performance
NYSE CO opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36.
About Global Cord Blood
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global Cord Blood
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.