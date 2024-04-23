Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.23.

Qualys stock opened at $168.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.43. Qualys has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $661,414.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,743,967.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $661,414.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,743,967.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $690,594.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,598,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,032 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 545.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 54.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

