Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after acquiring an additional 191,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after buying an additional 5,463,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,574,000 after buying an additional 228,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,599,000 after buying an additional 71,684 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.19. 317,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,765. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.29.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.