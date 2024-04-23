Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after acquiring an additional 191,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after buying an additional 5,463,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,574,000 after buying an additional 228,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,599,000 after buying an additional 71,684 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.19. 317,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,765. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.29.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
