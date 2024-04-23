SlateStone Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,750,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,634,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,001 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,427,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,327 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,072,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 214,020.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 852,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after acquiring an additional 851,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.49. The company had a trading volume of 583,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,156. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $39.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.88.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.