Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Up 2.3%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) was up 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $567.87 and last traded at $567.46. Approximately 1,314,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,467,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $554.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $248.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $605.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at $237,284,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at $237,284,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

