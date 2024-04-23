North Star Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 12,764 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DVY opened at $119.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $123.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.66 and a 200-day moving average of $114.55.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

