RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,970 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,247,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,674,000 after buying an additional 65,321 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,872,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,026,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $175,992,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,322,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $220.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $236.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.51.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

