Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $454.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $325.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.23 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.