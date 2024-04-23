Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 253.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.29% of TriNet Group worth $17,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 31.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TNET. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $1,782,162.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,162.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $293,521.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,180.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,142 in the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,581. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $134.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.36 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 87.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.41%.

TriNet Group Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.