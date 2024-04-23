Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $558.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of PH stock traded up $5.75 on Tuesday, hitting $545.47. 20,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $309.89 and a twelve month high of $570.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $540.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.
Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.
Parker-Hannifin Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Parker-Hannifin
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.