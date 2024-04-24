Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,137,000 after acquiring an additional 78,279 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,823,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,167,000 after acquiring an additional 690,117 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,810,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,562,000 after acquiring an additional 48,047 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,773,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,949,000 after acquiring an additional 241,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLVM opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average of $51.56. Sylvamo Co. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $64.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.34. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.27%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

In other news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,225 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $699,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,566,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $55,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at $580,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,225 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $699,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,566,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,951 shares of company stock worth $1,618,664. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

