AJOVista LLC Purchases Shares of 158,420 iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 158,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,706,000. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF makes up 8.5% of AJOVista LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,341,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 240,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after buying an additional 21,974 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 121,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 40,315 shares during the last quarter.

KSA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,633. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average is $42.11. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The firm has a market cap of $814.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.58.

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

