Knuff & Co LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Chevron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.35.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.25. 11,664,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,516,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.76. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $297.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.