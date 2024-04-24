Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Intuit by 42,268.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 610,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,161,000 after acquiring an additional 609,512 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Intuit by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,350,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $690,244,000 after purchasing an additional 514,259 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 60,534.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,609,000 after purchasing an additional 472,172 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,879,982,000 after purchasing an additional 266,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Intuit by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 617,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,669,000 after purchasing an additional 222,317 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $635.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,610. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $400.22 and a 52 week high of $671.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $641.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $601.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

