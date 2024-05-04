Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Trading 2.2% Higher

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) was up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.66 and last traded at $24.66. Approximately 145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

Iluka Resources Stock Up 3.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.87.

Iluka Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.1154 per share. This is a boost from Iluka Resources’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Iluka Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -448.45%.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

