Toncoin (TON) Price Tops $5.70

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Toncoin has a market cap of $19.47 billion and $246.20 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $5.70 or 0.00008980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,106,144,045 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,106,120,634.043889 with 3,473,201,559.85979 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.7502599 USD and is up 8.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 312 active market(s) with $317,616,691.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

