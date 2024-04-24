iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,115,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,426. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.47.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

