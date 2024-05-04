Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.83

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$25.83 and last traded at C$26.98, with a volume of 113110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CWB shares. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$27.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.77.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.02. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of C$289.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5834464 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 40.61%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$47,728.69. In other news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$124,203.22. Also, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total transaction of C$47,728.69. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

