StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

STRM remained flat at $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 239,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,071. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.30. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 504,000 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

