RWA Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,964 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $413.25 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.92 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $424.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.10.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $442.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.00.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

