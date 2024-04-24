Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 44.0% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 97,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the third quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 74,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $459,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $121.05 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $479.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

