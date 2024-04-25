Bailard Inc. Sells 5,610 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.69. 2,622,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,891,635. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

