Jito (JTO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $81.61 Million

Jito (JTO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Jito has a total market capitalization of $372.42 million and approximately $81.61 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jito token can now be purchased for $3.24 or 0.00005048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jito has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jito

Jito’s launch date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 121,069,853.3 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 3.21632417 USD and is down -4.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $82,772,617.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

