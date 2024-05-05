ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $5.68 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $5.61 on Friday, hitting $438.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,406,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,859. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $404.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.23. The firm has a market cap of $142.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $442.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,578. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.04.

View Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.