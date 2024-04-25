G999 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $79.28 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $79.28 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, G999 has traded 36.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00055329 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00021330 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00013028 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001124 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

