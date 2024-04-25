JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $145.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visteon from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Visteon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised Visteon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.70.

Shares of VC stock opened at $111.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.74. Visteon has a twelve month low of $105.76 and a twelve month high of $159.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.65.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $10.92. The company had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visteon will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Visteon by 404.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 405,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,665,000 after purchasing an additional 324,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $40,092,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Visteon by 416.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 120,210 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visteon by 37.9% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 359,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after purchasing an additional 98,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Visteon in the third quarter worth $12,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

