Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

TRVN stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.10. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevena stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.32% of Trevena at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

