Truist Financial Trims Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Target Price to $112.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $100.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $105.29. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,309 shares of company stock worth $1,023,730 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 70.0% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

